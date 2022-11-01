Williamsburg man charged with aggravated battery after Sunday stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Williamsburg man was formally charged Monday with stabbing a man early Sunday outside a North E Street restaurant and bar.

Joseph Eric Pentecost, 28, of the first block of Carlos Road is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement. After the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday, Circuit Court Judge April Drake found probable cause for them. Pentecost remained Monday in Wayne County's jail on the $150,000 bond Drake set.

Pentecost was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday when Richmond Police Department officers responded to a stabbing outside Generations Grill and Sports Bar, 1500 N. E St., according to an affidavit of probable cause. He allegedly told officers taking him into custody, "You are going to have to shoot me."

While he continued to struggle against officers, kicking one in the arm, Pentecost also threatened to kill the officers, the affidavit said.

Officers found Joshua Noelker inside Generations with stab wounds to his torso, back and the femoral artery of his right leg, according to the affidavit. Noelker was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital after being transported to Reid Health.

Christopher Rodgers also received a laceration to the bottom of his left hand, resulting in the battery with a deadly weapon charge against Pentecost, the affidavit said.

Witnesses said Pentecost was picking on another man in the outside smoking area, an altercation that escalated to pushing and shoving. Noelker stepped in as a peacemaker, according to the affidavit.

Pentecost went to a truck, then returned with a knife and immediately began stabbing Noelker witnesses told investigators, the affidavit said.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries a nine-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of three to 16 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Pentecost has a previous felony conviction for criminal recklessness.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Williamsburg man charged with aggravated battery after Sunday stabbing