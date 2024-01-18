Williamsburg man charged with attempted kidnapping of minor

Jan. 18—WILLIAMSBURG — A local man has been arrested following a fight believed to have been over an attempted kidnapping of a minor that occurred on Monday.

Police say that the minor in question was ultimately unharmed.

Steven L. Lynch, 28, of Williamsburg, was charged with Attempted Kidnapping of a Minor.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, police were notified of a fight occurring at a local business in Williamsburg where the parents of the minor child were fighting with Lynch after he allegedly attempted to kidnap the child.

Police say that Lynch fled the scene on foot, but he was located by police a short time later.

Lynch is scheduled to be arraigned on February 12 at 11 a.m. in Whitley County District Court on a third-degree criminal trespassing charge. He remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at press time.