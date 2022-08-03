Williamsburg man charged with drug trafficking

Aug. 3—WILLIAMSBURG — A months-long investigation led last week to the arrest of a local man on drug trafficking charges.

Cody Fuson, 34, of Madrid Apartments in Williamsburg, was served with an arrest warrant late Wednesday and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams methamphetamine) and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units of unspecified drug).

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, officers made the arrest following an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and Suboxone over the last several months.

The investigation was conducted by WPD Officer Eddie Cain, Officer Chad Foley, and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton also assisted.

Fuson was lodged at the Whitley County Detention. He was scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.