Williamsburg man charged with drug trafficking as part of 2-month investigation

Dec. 13—WILLIAMSBURG — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with a two-month drug-trafficking investigation that culminated Saturday with the arrest of a local man as well as the discovery of a large cache of money, guns and drug paraphernalia.

Randy Joe Jones, 39, is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the investigation led by the Williamsburg Police Department.

The agency reported Monday via Facebook that they were joined on Saturday by Kentucky State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant at a Lot-Mud Creek Road residence in southern Whitley County. As a result of the investigation, over $14,000 in cash; two handguns; four shotguns; a rifle; and various drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking were seized.

Jones is accused of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine to a confidential informant as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by WPD Officer Chad Foley and Officer Eddie Cain.

Officers assisting with the execution of the search warrant included Sgt. Elijah Hunter and K-9 Thor, K-9 Officer Johnny Fulton, Deputy Brentley Patrick, Deputy Jonas Saunders, and KSP Trooper Logan Mallory. Also assisting with the investigation was WPD Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and personnel from the US Drug Enforcement Administration-London.

At press time, Jones remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.