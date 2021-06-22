Williamsburg man facing assault, manslaughter charges for involvement in fatal crash; Several indicted by Whitley grand jury on various charges

Jun. 22—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man driving in a crash that resulted in a child being killed was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury.

The indictment, which was handed out Monday, against Bobby Canada, 54, states that in November, he crashed a vehicle into a tree while impaired by drugs. A 7-year-old child later died from the injuries sustained in the wreck. A 2-year-old child was also injured.

Canada is charged with one count of assault in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, and persistent felony offender in the first degree.

Whitney Allen, 33, of Corbin was also indicted by the grand jury. The indictment states that back in May, Allen was driving recklessly and struck a car that then struck a woman causing serious physical injury. Police say Allen also nearly struck two Whitley County Deputies and a Whitley County Constable.

Allen was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Allen was also indicted on a separate indictment with the charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

Hunter Smallwood, 23, of Rockholds also faces assault charges, as the indictment against him states he crashed into a victim's car head-on in May.

Smallwood faces two counts of assault in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; and two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-Michael Rickett, 59, of Williamsburg: Strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree

-Dylan Patel, 25, of Auburn, Washington: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; resisting arrest

Story continues

-Angel Lesko, 30, of Cumberland, Ohio: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; fleeing or evading police in the first degree, receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, terroristic threatening in the third degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Leland Evans, 47, no address: Two counts of assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, persist felony offender in the first degree

-Candace Siler, 39, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more

-Thomas Gilbert, 42, of Corbin: Burglary in the third degree

-Steven Lynch, 25, of Corbin: Robbery in the second degree

-Kyle Chadwell, 29, of Williamsburg: Burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more

-Crystal Sheffield, 32, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more

-Jacqueline Rodriguez, 38, of Nancy: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more

-Amber Smith, 28, of Lily: Theft of identity of another without consent

-Apren Poore, 35, of Rockhold: Receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Matthew Thomas, 30, of Lexington: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Brandy Senters, 32, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promoting contraband in the first degree

-Anthony Senters, 30, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Michael Muse, 24, of Pioneer, Tennessee: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Heather Bowlin, 33, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) in the fist degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; wanton endangerment in the second degree

-Douglas Griffith, 58, of Gray: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; tampering with physical evidence

-Michael Johnson, 34, of Crab Orchard: Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more; criminal mischief in the second degree

-Richard Douglas, 39, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Johnny Sulfridge, 41, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Carol Sutherland, 47, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; tampering with physical evidence

-George Dean, 40, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Kevin Malone, 51, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Christie Tye, 37, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Jonathan Black, 33, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Kathy Castle, 48, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Trenton Lawson, 24, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Courtney Perry, 22, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Eddie Bryant, 32, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Angela Grubb, 34, of Manchester: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-William Harris, 55, of Siler: Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense

An indictment is an official charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.