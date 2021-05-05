Williamsburg man facing murder charge in death of girlfriend arraigned; Several others arraigned and set for pretrial conferences

May 5—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man accused of killing his girlfriend and storing her body in a trash can has had a future pretrial conference date scheduled in Whitley County Circuit Court.

John Meadows, 58, is scheduled to reappear in court on July 19. Meadows was arraigned and pleaded not guilty in April after he was indicted earlier that month on one count murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Meadows is accused of killing Donna G. Lay who was reported missing on January 27. She was last seen on January 7.

After interviewing Meadows multiple times during their investigation into Lay's whereabouts, the Williamsburg Police Department was able to obtain a warrant to search the apartment shared by the two located on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.

The search took place on the morning of Feb. 1 and while there, investigators found human remains in an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door.

An autopsy on those remains determined they belonged to Lay and that the cause of death was single gunshot wound to the head.

Meadows, who was asked to stay at neighbors apartment during the investigation, was arrested once the remains were found.

Others who have had future court dates scheduled in Whitley County Circuit Court include: — Randy Sullivan, 22, of Williamsburg, who is scheduled to reappear in court for a pretrial conference on June 24.

Sullivan was indicted in July on one count of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree towards a police officer, and fleeing or evading police in the first degree.

According to the indictment, on May 12, Sullivan attempted to kill Trooper Brandon Creekmore by running over him with his vehicle. He then endangered the lives of two other troopers. — Robbie Hill, 47, of Woodbine has also had a future pretrial conference date scheduled for June. Hill was indicted in November on the charges of burglary in the first degree; strangulation in the first degree; and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.

According to the indictment, Hill unlawfully entered the residence of the victim and strangled the victim until the victim lost consciousness. The indictment also states Hill hit the victim causing physical injury.

Hill's next pretrial conference is scheduled for June 21. — Charlie Bunch, 42, of Williamsburg, who was recently indicted by a grand jury on robbery and assault charges has been arraigned and had a future pretrial conference scheduled for May 17. Bunch's two 19-year-old codefendants, Nicholas Hall, of Rockholds and Dalton Powers, of Williamsburg are scheduled to be arraigned on that date as well.

The three were indicted back in April on charges of robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

The indictment states that the three were involved in a robbery and assault on January 17. On that date, Deputy Chad Foley with the Whitley County Sheriff's office responded to a complaint involving a reported assault in Williamsburg. After interviewing the victim, Foley, along with Lt. Dennis Foley, Williamsburg Police Department Officer Dorman Patrick, Deputy J.B. Coffee, WPD Officer Bryson Lawson, WPD Officer Elijah Hunter and K9 Thor executed a search warrant at a residence in Williamsburg.

According to the indictment, all three are charged with hitting the victim and threatening to use a knife and getting a gun while in the process of stealing from the victim's truck. Their indictments also state that the three men used a baseball bat and other unidentified blunt objects causing life threatening and life changing injuries. — Kenneth Prewitt, 65, of Williamsburg has had a jury trial status hearing scheduled for June 21. Prewitt was indicted in February and arraigned the following month.

Prewitt is currently charged with one count of sodomy in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age; and rape in the first degree victim under 12 years of age.