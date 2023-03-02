Williamsburg man indicted for endangering police in January pursuit

Mar. 2—A Williamsburg man was named in a 27-count indictment stemming from a January 11 incident.

Woodburn Schlicht, 62, of Bee Creek Road, is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, 14 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, receiving stolen property over $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The charges stem from a January 11 incident in which Schlicht engaged in a pursuit with Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte, Williamsburg Police Officers and Kentucky State Police Troopers.

The indictment states that Schlicht struck five police officers with his car while fleeing and "engaged in conduct which created a danger of death or serious physical injury" to the five officers by swerving and attempting to kill them. The wanton endangerment charges name all five of those officers as victims as well as other police officers involved in the chase. Schlicht was also driving under the influence of intoxicants at the time and had "a quantity" of methamphetamine "for the purpose of sale" at the time.

He was also found in possession of a Harrington and Richardson 12 Ga shotgun and an American Tactical import 223 caliber shotgun.

Schlicht has two prior felony convictions in Whitley Circuit Court from 2007 and 2011, which prohibits him from possessing any type of firearm.

The persistent felony offender charge arises from those prior felony convictions and could enhance any sentence that Schlicht may receive from the current charges.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.