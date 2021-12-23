Williamsburg man indicted on more charges stemming from traffic stop

Dec. 23—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man already charged with attempting to run of a police officer has been named in a superseding indictment handed down by a Whitley County grand jury this month.

Randy Sullivan, 23, of Williamsburg was originally indicted in July 2020 for charges of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

According to the indictment, on May 12 of last year, Sullivan attempted to kill Trooper Brandon Creekmore by running over him with his vehicle. Creekmore was performing a traffic stop on Sullivan's vehicle when Sullivan quickly took off, hitting Creekmore and dragging him a short distance. He then endangered the lives of two other troopers, says the indictment.

In the superseding indictment, Sullivan has also been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond, says court documents.

Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-Armando Pila (AKA Armando Salgado), 40, of Williamsburg: Sexual abuse in the first degree

-Trinity Moses, 32, of Williamsburg: Criminal abuse in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor

-Joshua Powers, 34, of Williamsburg: Criminal abuse in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a minor

-Warren Kelm, age unknown, of Carrollton, Ohio: Theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more, four counts of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more, theft by deception of the value of $500

-Steven Helton, 36, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; tampering with physical evidence

Story continues

-Julia Honchell, 36, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; tampering with physical evidence

-Kylee Rose, 20, of Richmond: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin) in the third degree, first offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended

-Taylor McVey, 20, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin) in the third degree, first offense

-Lisa Lawson, 45, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Jason Barnett, 43, of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree

-Brian Kidd, 34, of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree

-Kristi Hicks, 39, Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking — auto, of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000

-Crystal Denham, 33, of Corbin: Assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the first degree

-Charlie West, 41, Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense

-James A. Anderson, 47, of Williamsburg: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender in the second degree. Anderson was also charged on a separate indictment with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Christopher West, 43, of Williamsburg: Bail jumping in first degree

-Marissa Saylor, 44, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (Alprazolam) in the third degree, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Payton Saylor, 25, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Derrick Taylor, 24, of Williamsburg: Wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Casey Cox, 24, of Oneida, Tennessee: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of identity, persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Jonathan Walters, 37, of Pine Knot: Theft of identity without consent

-Carla Prewitt, 31, of Williamsburg: Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the second degree, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first offense

-Antwaun Johnson, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee: Trafficking in marijuana of more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; engagement the welfare of a minor

-Elzie Sizemore, 30, of Manchester: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled (oxycodone) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Rodney Richardson, 24, of Williamsburg: Five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property-firearm; receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense

-Donny Baird, 31, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; receiving stolen property-firearm; receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense

-Linda Adams, 43, of Williamsburg: Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Madison Miller, 20, of Williamsburg: Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-John Jones, 38, of Ft. Thomas: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine or Heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Jonah Cracium, 53, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Daniel Jones, 36, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense

-Trevor Powers, 53, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) in the third degree, first offense

-Marshal Kilgore, 49, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense

-Joshua Abrams, 33, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Harley Jody, 23, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not imply guilt or conviction.