Williamsburg man indicted for murder of girlfriend

Jarrod Mills, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·2 min read

Apr. 22—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man arrested in February after police found the remains of a missing woman in a trash can located in the apartment shared by the two was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury Friday.

John P. Meadows, 58, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence for the killing of his girlfriend Donna G. Lay.

Lay had been reported missing on January 27. The Williamsburg Police Department quickly began an investigation into the whereabouts of Lay, who was last seen on January 7.

During their investigation, police were able to learn that Lay received governmental assistance, but that no transactions had been credited to either of her benefits cards within the last month. They also found no activity on the victim's cell phone during that time either.

Police interviewed Meadows twice before his arrest. Police Chief Wayne Bird said Meadows' stories during those interviews were inconsistent and seemed suspicious.

Later on, Bird and his department were able to gather enough information to request and be granted a search warrant for Lay's apartment located on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.

Police began processing the apartment at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Bird confirmed that during their investigation, police discovered signs of blood and could smell a scent consistent with decomposition.

Officers later located an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door. Following a positive indication of human decomposition in the trash can by the department's K-9s, officers opened the can and found human remains inside.

Bird confirmed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and said the medical examiner had determined based on the body's decomposition, the remains had been in the trash can for approximately three weeks.

Meadows was home at the apartment when WPD began processing the apartment. He was asked to stay at a nearby apartment belonging to friends and family during the investigation.

Once the remains were discovered, Meadows was arrested.

He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Recommended Stories

  • More than half of Republican voters back Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal plan, poll finds

    President Biden's plan to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by or before Sept. 11, 2021, has its critics among Republicans in the halls of Congress, but Republican voters are mostly on board. A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that the strategy is widely popular in the United States (overwhelmingly so among Democrats), and that 52 percent of Republican voters are in favor of it, compared to just 33 percent who oppose. .@POTUS decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by 9/11 is very popular, per @cameron_easley, including among half of Republican voters. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/ByVnTf6Qus — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021 The reason, it seems, is pretty simple: Americans just want troops to come home safely after two decades of conflict. The major counterargument to Biden's decision is that the absence of U.S. forces will allow the Taliban to regain control over Afghanistan, which, in turn, would provide an opening for terrorist groups to re-establish themselves, presenting a threat to the U.S. and its allies, both at home and abroad. But that stance doesn't appear to be resonating with Americans. Noteworthy bit in our polling about Afghanistan: Most voters aren't buying the arguments from the traditional foreign policy establishment about needing to keep American forces in Afghanistan to maintain U.S. interests – they just want out. https://t.co/cNIpgLvy8g pic.twitter.com/wk5IkY4e17 — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) April 21, 2021 The Morning Consult poll was conducted between April 16-19 among 1,992 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. Read more at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

  • Pelosi will allow Republican input on proposed Jan. 6 commission subpoenas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will allow Republican involvement in approving subpoenas on a proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Hoping to secure Republican backing for the panel, Pelosi told reporters that subpoenas would receive joint approval by the Republican vice chair and Democratic chair, versus an earlier proposal requiring only the approval of the Democrat. Supboenas could also be a approved by a majority of the commission.

  • Sheriff: Kansas inmate escapes jail, threatens officer with two-by-four

    The Atchison County sheriff said “several security policies were not followed.”

  • 13-year-old on ATV calls 911 as rushing floodwaters carry them away, Texas police say

    “This could have ended a lot different.”

  • NC and US DOJ again say data on in-custody deaths is secret; key lawmaker disagrees

    NC officials turned to the Department of Justice for a second time after the N.C. Watchdog Reporting Network raised questions about confidentiality.

  • J&J shareholders approve CEO Gorsky's near $30 million pay plan

    Shareholders at Johnson & Johnson approved Chief Executive Alex Gorsky's $29.6 million pay plan for 2020 at the healthcare company's annual general meeting on Thursday. J&J's pay plan has been scrutinized by some investors because it excluded from its calculation of stock awards to its top executives some $9 billion in costs related to thousands of lawsuits claiming it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis and that traces of asbestos in its talc baby powder caused cancer. J&J has said the move is consistent with its long-term practices.

  • Dow lags while S&P 500 and Nasdaq edge higher as jobless claims data highlights labor-market recovery

    U.S. stocks trade modestly higher as investors dig through a heavy round of corporate earnings reports and the latest weekly data on jobless claims.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • ‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Emotional tributes to Black man killed by police in North Carolina a day after Chauvin verdict

    Andrew Brown shot as deputies carried out search warrant in Elizabeth City

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

  • War of words over bids for Kansas City Southern: which Canadian firm has best offer?

    Rob Reilly, a Topeka native and now the chief operating officer for Canadian National Railway, said the Montreal-based company had reviewed the possibility of making a deal for Kansas City Southern several times.

  • Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk agree on bitcoin's green credentials

    But their opinions are not shared with those more cynical about the cryptocurrency's impact.

  • Biden holding out for bipartisan support for immigration measures, White House says

    White House suggests Joe Biden isn't yet ready to use budget reconciliation to pass immigration measures without Republican support.

  • I’m an Environmental Scientist and I Hate Earth Day

    PRASERT PRAPANOPPASIN/GettyI’m an environmental scientist, and I hate Earth Day.I roll my eyes at the sudden scramble for 24 hours’ worth of eco-content and scoff at the light green veneer painted over business as usual.But most of all, I am furious that, every year, April 22 comes and goes while we continue to dig ourselves deeper towards climate and ecological debt and disaster.Since the first Earth Day in 1970, humans have used up almost 70 percent of the carbon budget available for all of time, for all of humanity, pushing us towards the brink of climate catastrophe. No one born after 1985 has lived through a normal year on planet Earth; every year of their lives has been warmer than the 20th century average.Wild vertebrate populations have declined 68 percent since Earth Day began. It will take millions of years for evolution to recover the biodiversity that has already been lost. Life on Earth is on life support: Humans are now driving species to extinction at a rate one thousand times faster than natu­ral. Human exploitation of nature, primarily from land use and agriculture, is unraveling the web of life, which ultimately includes us.The Surprising Ally in Fighting Global WarmingI am heartbroken by the worries weighing on young people two generations after Earth Day began. At a climate protest in 2014, I listened to an 8-year-old girl deliver a powerful speech: “I dream of studying the oceans. But I’m afraid the oceans may be dead when I grow up.”As a scientist, I’m terrified that she may be right. Half of live coral cover on coral reefs, which buffer storms and are nurseries to much of the life in the oceans, has already died.And I’m furious at the impotence of data and knowledge, because we’ve known since before I was born what the problem is, and what we have to do.Five years before the first Earth Day, the president of the American Petroleum Institute warned of the “catastrophic consequences of pollution” and looming “marked changes in climate… caused by… the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas.”That was in 1965. Before we put a man on the freaking moon.For my entire career, and for more than my entire life, far too many business, government, media, and cultural leaders have either ignored or actively denied climate reality, and either marginalized or threatened the scientists who gave it voice. Meanwhile, amid these decades of deliberately manufactured doubt and delay, fossil fuel emissions have tripled since the industry’s own 1965 warning of catastrophic consequences.It is not lack of knowledge holding us back. Basically, the climate problem has been solved on paper many times over by now. We know what we have to do and how to do it. We have the necessary tech and tools in hand.But science or experts or technology aren’t enough to save us from climate catastrophe. We as humanity, a groundswell of people alive today around the world, have to save ourselves, through what we think and feel and ultimately what we do.Here’s what I want you to do for Earth Day. Make it the first day of the rest of your life, where you are using your unique talents to contribute to the cathedral that our generation must build, the project that will define us in the minds and stories of our distant descendants. Our success or failure will literally define the terms of their lives.Make the legacy of your time on Earth a stable climate, and a recovering and thriving living world; a home where every person has the opportunity for a good life. Be part of the growing movement now underway to turn the human legacy from exploitation to regeneration, based on three principles: respect and care for people and nature; reduce harm at its source, not by treating its symptoms; and build resilience.More specifically, on Earth Day, I want you to be part of two shifts that are essential for living and leaving a good life on Earth: Stop the production and consumption of fossil fuels, and start building up your own relationship with nature.Governments plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth Day, in 2030, by producing more than twice as much fossil fuels than fit within a 1.5°C carbon budget. We cannot let them get away with it.To change policy as a climate citizen: vote for women, and candidates with good climate scores. Write and call your rep directly with your climate concerns. Get active in climate organizations and social movements to demand corporate and government leaders reduce climate pollution within their domain towards zero (not promise to pollute now and pay later). Support just transitions for workers from industries that need to decline to meet climate goals.And if you’re lucky enough to be in the top 10 percent of income globally, earning over $38,000 per year: welcome to the club that consumes the majority of the world’s resources, and therefore creates most of the world’s problems when it comes to heating the climate and destroying nature. The higher up the income ladder you are, the more outsized your impact, and the more urgently you need to reduce your own carbon overconsumption so that we can make the necessary transformations in time. The best ways to do so fast are to go flight, car, and meat-free. If you can’t go totally without, aim to cut your consumption at least in half. Personally, I’ve gone car- and meat-free, and cut my flying more than 90 percent, down to at most one flight a year. These changes have led to better health, more fun, and even romance (I married the man I liked more at the end of the 15-hour train trip we took for our fourth date).Secondly: make a date with the planet for you and your loved ones. The average American child spends seven hours a day on a screen and seven minutes or less playing outside. Catch up on quality time in your community garden or your local park or beach. Humans need a personal, physical connection to natural places to feel our most alive and grounded. Studies show that direct, repeated experiences with local na­ture over time is how people, especially children, build a relation­ship with nature and a sense of place and feel a connection and responsibility as well as agency to protect nature.People must forge a relationship we can sustain with the fabric of life, which is what nature is. Regeneration means seeing the Earth as not just the wellspring of resources, but a living entity with whom we have a relationship. Nature is not a luxury or a nice‑to‑have. Na­ture is life itself, and the means needed to sustain it. There is no substitute for the fundamental building blocks of life. To meet our most basic human needs, we are utterly reliant on nature.Even if humans didn’t need nature for the survival of our species, it’s morally wrong to destroy the complex fabric of life on Earth. The beauty and variety of life de­serve to exist and must be centered alongside people’s needs.I want to be able to honestly celebrate Earth Day. If we do what we can and must, by 2030 we could cut global climate pollution in half, while stabilizing and starting to reverse the loss of nature, and improving human well-being. This epic test is at the absolute outer limits of what we might just be capable of. It requires us to redefine, and then remake, what is humanly possi­ble: what humans are capable of making possible. If we collectively work towards this transcendent purpose, we will truly have something to celebrate on April 22, 2030.Kimberly Nicholas is Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund University in Sweden. This is an edited excerpt from her new book, Under the Sky We Make. Follow her on Twitter @KA_Nicholas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.