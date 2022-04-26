Williamsburg man received 15-year drug-dealing, firearms sentence

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Williamsburg man received a 15-year sentence to resolve five cases against him.

Joel R. Toney, 34, pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony dealing heroin and Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon as required by a plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The agreement dismissed eight other felonies and a habitual offender accusation against Toney, according to case records.

As the plea agreement stipulated, Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Toney to nine years for the dealing charge and to six years for the firearms charge, according to sentencing orders filed last week. Toney will serve the sentences, which are the state's advisory sentences for a Level 3 felony and Level 4 felony, consecutively for the aggregate 15-year sentence.

Todd credited Toney with 591 total days served and good-time days across the two sentences. Toney was not awarded good-time credit for 301 days he has served in the Wayne County Jail because of his conduct during his incarceration, meaning he did not receive 100 days of credit.

Toney remains in the jail waiting transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Both charges to which Toney pleaded guilty were filed during August 2020.

The dealing charge resulted from Richmond Police Department officers finding 88 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Toney was originally charged with two Level 2 felony dealing counts; however, he pleaded guilty to a lesser-included charge and the other was dismissed.

Toney was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, and he initially resisted being handcuffed and tried to run from officers, the affidavit said. RPD K-9 Max indicated to the presence of a narcotics odor in the vehicle.

Toney had previously been charged with the firearms count after RPD officers responded to a call at the Red Roof Inn on Chester Boulevard, according to an affidavit. A possible gunshot had been reported, and although no evidence of a shot was found, Toney possessed a semi-automatic handgun.

Toney's plea agreement dismissed three entire cases, including one from August 2021 charging him with possession of a narcotic and two from 2019 that both charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, all as Level 6 felonies.

Toney was sentenced in two other counties during 2020 after pleading guilty to Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine in each case. He received a one-year sentence in Randolph County and a 184-day sentence in Henry County. Another nine counts against Toney were dismissed in the two case resolutions.

In Wayne County, Toney has previous felony convictions for robbery, criminal confinement and possession of a syringe as well as seven substance-related misdemeanor convictions.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Williamsburg man received 15-year drug-dealing, firearms sentence