Williamsburg man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6

A Williamsburg man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Mellis, 35, pleaded guilty in June to one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding certain officers. He was sentenced Wednesday to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $20,000 in fines.

According to court documents, Mellis traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Following the rally, a large crowd, including Mellis, marched into the Capitol building. Mellis posted multiple videos on social media.

Mellis told another rioter to “knock their masks off,” referring to law enforcement inside, and the rioter knocked an officer to the ground. Court documents state Mellis’ urging and the attack further incited the rioters.

Other instances of Mellis striking officers and throwing a piece of plywood were reported in court documents.

Mellis was arrested by the FBI in February 2021 in Williamsburg. Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol breach. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com