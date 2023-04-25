Williamsburg man sentenced in hit-and-run of Tennessee college runners

A Williamsburg man will serve 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run that left a Tennessee college runner dead and two more injured last year.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 27, apologized for his actions, telling the packed courtroom — which included several members of the victim’s family as well as a number of Hernandez Mancia’s family — that he was “devastated” and that he had “run out of words to describe how badly I feel.”

Hernandez Mancia pleaded guilty on Jan. 12 in York-Poquoson County Circuit Court to reckless involuntary DUI manslaughter, DUI maiming and DUI causing serious injury. He also faced charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident where someone was injured, reckless driving and refusing to take a blood/breath test, but those charges were not prosecuted.

Before passing down the sentence, Circuit Judge Richard Rizk told Hernandez Mancia that there was “no doubt in my mind you wish you could turn back the hands of time” but that there needed to be consequences for what had happened.

Police said Hernandez Mancia was driving a two-door sedan on March 31, 2022, when it struck five members of Milligan University’s cross country/track and field team as they were running on Williamsburg Pottery Road near the intersection with Lightfoot Road.

All five were taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where 20-year-old Eli Cramer died. Fellow runners Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also sustained injuries. The Tennessee college’s team was in Williamsburg for The Colonial Relays track meet.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Cramer’s mother, Katie Toungette, spoke about the relationship she had with her son, who she described as “smart, warm and funny.” She described his plans for the future, which included proposing to his girlfriend of nearly three years, Megan Roth.

“I could see it all, I could see his career, I could see his marriage,” she said. “I could see it all in my mind. I won’t get it to see it now.”

