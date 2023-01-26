Williamsburg man stands trial for murder in death of girlfriend

Jan. 26—WILLIAMSBURG — The trial is underway for a Williamsburg man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago and storing her body in a trash can.

John Phillip Meadows, 60, is accused of killing Donna G. Lay who was last seen alive on January 7, 2021.

After interviewing Meadows multiple times during their investigation into Lay's whereabouts, the Williamsburg Police Department was able to obtain a warrant to search the apartment the couple shared, located on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.

The search took place on the morning of Feb. 1 and while there, investigators found human remains in an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door.

An autopsy on those remains determined they belonged to Lay and that the cause of death was single gunshot wound to the head.

Meadows was arrested at that time and indicted by the Whitley County Grand Jury in April 2021 on one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

His trial got underway in Whitley Circuit Court on Monday, with Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling saying that the prosecution and defense had rested their cases on Wednesday and that closing arguments were scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning.