Williamsburg menace shoots two women and a man on the street with air gun

A menace with an airsoft pistol shot two women and a man in Williamsburg in unrelated drive-by attacks, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was walking on Wythe Ave. near Grand St. just before 11 p.m. when a grey Toyota SUV drove by and she was hit in the face by a projectile, according to the NYPD.

It did not pierce the skin, but she suffered pain and swelling, police said.

About five minutes later, the same Toyota SUV drove by a man and a 45-year-old woman on Wythe Ave. and South 11 St and fired on the pedestrians, hitting the man in the neck and the woman in the shoulder.

In July, city correction officer Donald Middleton was arrested and charged with killing Raymond Chaluisant, 18, after the teen is believed to have shot an Orbeez water pellet airsoft pistol at him.

The shooting follows a series of killings and street brawls across the U.S. that stem from a viral trend known as the Orbeez TikTok challenge in which strangers are attacked on the street by a fusillade of stinging, but ultimately harmless water pellets.

Police that they have no information about any connection to the Williamsburg shootings and the Orbeez challenge.