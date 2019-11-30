Can Williamsburg Survive Its Hotel Boom? Or Will the Hotels Eat the Neighborhood and Each Other Alive?

It was the summer of 2014 when Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the enclave that has undergone a much-documented hipster revolution and gentrification, saw the opening of a certain coffeeshop that embodied the complete antithesis of the community’s then-mom-and-pop, homegrown spirit. Yes, not far from the bustling Brooklyn Queens Expressway landed the roughly one zillionth location of a java conglomerate whose moniker ends with “bucks” and begins with “Star.” “The neighborhood is over,” said one local of the opening to the Wall Street Journal at the time. “It’s like we lost sight of our mission.”

If that was the sentiment in 2014, it’s a mission that’s traveled so far out of grasp it’s probably passing by Neptune in the present day. The neighborhood has continued changing so radically in the past five years that the concept of a transforming Williamsburg has become so ubiquitous it’s now leaps and bounds beyond cliche. Whole Foods and an Apple Store? Got em. Major clothiers from J Crew to Levis? They’re here as well, along with a cacophony of highrises. And you can bet your Double Venti Mocha Latte with almond milk that a second Starbucks also set up shop.

As a reaction, an entirely fresh hotel market sprouted from the ashes of the community's former vestiges as an arts colony and before that, a factory town that churned out sugar and beer. The Williamsburg hospitality industry, a string of words that would have been akin to referring to a snowball stand in the seventh circle of hell merely a decade and a half ago, is experiencing a California gold-rush style boom. Except here, the prospectors are young, affluent, international tourists and the gold is a brand new experience well outside Manhattan, in a neighborhood that, in some ways, has no idea what hit it.

Ryan Ocker, the director of Sales and Marketing at the Williamsburg outpost of the Hotel Indigo, is sitting in a conference room perched above the property’s modernly designed grey and white lobby. Situated a few blocks from that aforementioned Starbucks, the property takes up such a massive urban footprint it looks like, to borrow a visual from Ocker, a ship docked in the middle of the neighborhood.

“According to our metrics, our performance in September was like we were already open for a year,” he explains of the immediate demand for its airy rooms. Considering this Indigo was designed and is being presented differently than any other property in the company’s sizable portfolio, it’s a popularity that doesn’t necessarily speak to the brand but boils down to interest in the area as a whole. “Brooklyn has never had a massive supply of hotels,” he notes. “Sometimes you think, how did this area survive with so few when it’s the largest borough in New York City?”

Featuring a resort-style pool, a yet-to-be-opened rooftop bar and an upcoming neighborhood-catered eatery dubbed Kitsch (its cuisine: Jewish and Mexican fusion) Williamsburg’s Hotel Indigo is the latest in an army of properties that have stormed the neighborhood with the fervor of shoppers barreling into a department store on Black Friday.

While Brooklyn at large was undergoing a hotel boom in 2010, Williamsburg had few hotels then the Hotel Le Jolie being one). But as builders soon began to take advantage of updated zoning laws and that number ticked upwards by two with the McCarren Park Hotel in 2011 and the Wythe Hotel in 2012. If the Hotel Indigo resembles a battleship, it looked like a spaceship landed when the towering, sleek William Vale touched down in 2016. By 2017, both the boutique Williamsburg Hotel and the tiny-roomed Pod began welcoming visitors. The following year, a location of the London-flavored ultra-stylish Hoxton chain said hello to the neighborhood as well.

“I think we’re all so unique in that we have something different to offer every type of traveler,” explained Deanna Thomas, the Director of Sales & Marketing over at the William Vale of the famine to feast scenario that’s become so pronounced that the neighborhood’s once sleepy Wythe Avenue is now colloquially known as hotel row. “Whether it’s by budget, or if you prefer modern or that cool, older repurposed building. I think we can all unitely say that we’re very excited when another hotel opens in the neighborhood. It just shines more light on Williamsburg as a destination.”