Williamsfield Police chief James Robertson announces Democratic bid for Knox County sheriff

GALESBURG — James Robertson, seven-year police chief for the village of Williamsfield, has announced his candidacy as a Democrat in the 2022 race for Knox County Sheriff.

“After careful consideration and the encouragement of several colleagues, citizens and friends, I have decided to run for Sheriff of Knox County in 2022,” Robertson said. “I have served our communities faithfully over a long career in law enforcement, and I look forward to continuing to serve the county as the next Knox County Sheriff.”

Robertson says he is a 24-year law enforcement veteran, who also served in the Illinois Army National Guard.

“During my career as a law enforcement officer, I have served through three sheriffs, learning what changes work and the ones that don’t. During that time, I acquired an understanding of what the county needs in a well-run and effective sheriff’s office. I have decided the only way to make the needed changes is to serve as the sheriff.”

"As the sheriff," said Robertson, "I would focus on transparency, accountability, diversity and, most importantly, community engagement. I will facilitate and lead continuous improvements in each area,”

Since 1997, Robertson has served as an auxiliary deputy, corrections deputy, and patrol deputy in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a field training officer and was elected union president of the patrol union. In addition, he served as a police officer for the village of East Galesburg. For the past seven years, he has served as chief of police for the village of Williamsfield and currently serves the city of Galva as a sergeant overseeing scheduling, staffing and assisting with operations beside the chief of police.

