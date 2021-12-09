Williamson Commissioner Cook: County jail lauded after unannounced inspection

Williamson County Commissioner Terry Cook says that after a recent inspection, the jail was determined to be functioning at a level equal to its top peers.

Jails are like living organisms, breathing and moving 24/7/365 days a year. Needing constant care and feeding, a jail requires a committed community to provide safety both to county residents and inmates.

The Texas Legislature created the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in 1975 to implement a statewide policy for all county jail facilities to conform to minimum standards of construction, maintenance and operation. Its nine diverse members are appointed to staggered six-year terms by the governor with concurrence by the Texas Senate. This commission establishes, revises and documents these minimum standards, including jail inspection procedures, enforcement policies and technical assistance.

The standards have been established for:

• 1. Construction, equipment, maintenance, and operation of the jail

• 2. Custody, care and treatment of inmates

• 3. Programs of rehabilitation, education and recreation for inmates

Inspections may be scheduled or unannounced and may require most of a week to accomplish; written reports are received by the sheriff after the review. Recently, after three days of scrutiny, the inspector announced to our county judge, Sheriff Mike Gleason, and in the presence of Chief Deputy Ken Evans, that our Williamson County Jail is the one in the state he would recommend anyone tasked with oversight and administration of a medium to large jail to visit.

Terry Cook

Wow. Another department showcasing the best in staff, strategy and administration joins our many departments such as EMS, the Juvenile Justice Center, and the purchasing and budget offices as being recommended to other counties to study and emulate.

So how has this turnaround occurred? The county sheriff is ultimately responsible for the county jail. Sharing this responsibility with Sheriff Gleason is Evans and the heavily recruited Assistant Chief Deputy Kathleen Pokluda. Our sheriff started with Williamson County as a corrections officer and wound up as the chief jail administrator before advancing to other leadership positions in the sheriff’s office. Pokluda served as a Williamson County jail employee before retiring to join the Commission on Jail Standards. As I mentioned in a previous article, she was part of a team who wrote the training materials for mental health in the correction’s environment, traveling the state training corrections officers. Our administrative team for corrections are seasoned veterans and have instituted an environment of continuous improvement and training for all staff.

Those improvements are especially apparent in the care of the inmates. In November the Commissioners Court approved the funding of a full-time physician’s assistant on the corrections staff. No longer are harsh techniques employed in the treatment of the inmates. An environment of compassion and personal respect has been modeled and established with strong emphasis on mental health improvements for all inmates. This time of year is especially harsh for many inmates. Their current movie list is heavy on heart-warming and spirit-lifting Christmas movies.

Additionally, there’s the impact of COVID-19 on the jail population. For nearly two years, Pokluda has essentially been operating two jails, isolating those testing positive for COVID-19. Both staff and inmates need to be protected. Her administration and procedures have effectively contained the virus within the jail. Additionally, our community paramedics team, under leadership of Amy Jarosek, come into the jail to vaccinate inmates against COVID-19 as they did to seniors in centers once vaccines became available in 2021.

However, administration alone cannot sustain a large jail to adhere to and meet jail standards. Our facilities department instituted staffing and procedures to maintain the building and equipment that are under constant wear, tear and use. This jail is relatively old but no longer has that “feel.” Facilities converted a day-time position to nightshift with an office space and instituted maintenance and testing schedules and checklists for components in the jail.

Think about all the equipment required to meet the daily demands: heating/cooling/emergency power, equipment including large dish washing systems, water softeners to protect the plumbing, industrial-size washers and driers, doors, automatic locks and card readers, alarm systems, lighting, intercoms, fire alarm systems – then there’s walls and floors needing constant attention. Through diligence and commitment, our facilities group has done much of the heavy lifting to bring and sustain our jail facility at the highest standards.

The Monday after Thanksgiving weekend brought that unannounced inspection to our jail. After the inspection, all the efforts above proved our jail is functioning at a level equal to its top peers. The passing inspection validated the collaborative work and success of the team approach to continuous improvement in the Williamson County Jail.

Terry Cook is county commissioner of Precinct 1, which includes Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Northwest Austin.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Williamson Commissioner Cook: County jail lauded after unannounced inspection