Williamson County announces new elections administrator

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Elections Commission named Bridgette Escobedo as the new Williamson County elections administrator on Thursday. She will start in the new year.

Escobedo previously served as the director of the Travis County Elections Division for the last four years, where she was responsible for elections of the almost one million registered voters in the county. As part of her role, she also oversaw the annual budget and supervised staff. She also worked as the elections administrator for Bastrop County, per a county press release.

“Bridgette Escobedo has a wealth of knowledge in the elections field and will be well-equipped to lead our Williamson County Elections Department,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

“I am honored and thrilled to join Williamson County as your new Elections Administrator. I look forward to joining such a talented and dedicated elections team to provide the voters of Wilco free, fair, and accurate elections,” Escobedo said in a press release.

