Williamson County assistant DA presents video evidence in opening arguments of Ashley Kroese trial

Attorneys on Tuesday presented opening arguments in the trial of a woman charged in the 2020 death of a Brentwood Police officer.

Ashley Kroese, a Thompson's Station woman, is charged with vehicular manslaughter by intoxication and other charges after investigators say she drove an SUV down the wrong side of Franklin Road and struck Brentwood Police officer Destin Lagieza's patrol vehicle the morning of June 19, 2020.

Brentwood Police officer Destin Legieza

Williamson County Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess called upon first responders, medical personnel and video evidence to set a timeline of events the night of the crash. He claimed that Kroese had spent most of the night before the crash drinking and that her drunk driving directly caused LaGieza's death.

Ashley Kroese: Trial begins for woman accused of killing Brentwood Police officer in 2020 crash

Brentwood crash: Judge rules Ashley Kroese's blood was legally drawn after crash that killed Brentwood officer

LaGieza was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and declared dead on arrival due to blunt force trauma from the accident. Kroese was taken to the same hospital, and a blood sample collected there indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.166% — more than double the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

Ashley Kroese, 24, of Thompson's Station, has a $750,000 bond in connection with a car accident that killed a Brentwood Police Department officer.

"What happened there was a tragedy," Hess said. "After you hear the proof in this case, the State of Tennessee will ask you to hold Ms. Kroese accountable."

Hess presented video clips from various sources before, during and after the crash. Traffic and downtown cameras operated by the City of Franklin appeared to show Kroese parking a Jeep Liberty in downtown Franklin at around 7 p.m. on June 18 and then driving away after 4 a.m. without her vehicle's headlights on. In multiple clips, including private security camera footage that depicts the crash, the Jeep is seen driving north down the southbound lane of Franklin Road.

Destin Legieza: Roadway named in honor of killed Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza

Story continues

Defense case

Attorney Josh Brand, representing Kroese, called the crash a "tragedy" and did not deny that Kroese was driving in the wrong lane during the collision. However, he said that did not mean Kroese was guilty of vehicular manslaughter, her most serious charge.

"This case does involve a tragedy. It involves a horrible tragedy and a horrible loss, and nothing we can say or do during this trial is ever going to mend the heartbreak," Brand said. "The dispute in this case is whether or not she was actually intoxicated and whether or not her intoxication caused the accident."

Brand and co-counsel Lee Offman repeatedly questioned the validity of the blood sample that indicates Kroese was driving drunk. Offman emphasized that the blood alcohol test was irregular since law enforcement did not themselves draw the blood sample.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse Allie Osborne testified that she collected blood samples from Kroese upon her arrival to the hospital. Those samples were later used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to determine Kroese's blood alcohol content level.

Offman previously moved to have the court disallow use of the blood alcohol test in the trial since there was not probable cause to have a warrant approved to obtain her blood sample. That motion was struck down by Judge James G. Martin III.

During cross-examination, Offman asked the state's witnesses if they recalled seeing evidence of drinking in Kroese's vehicle, including open alcohol bottles, or the smell of alcohol. Investigators said they did not.

The trial will resume Wednesday, when the state is expected to call its final witnesses. The defense attorneys have not called witnesses.

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ashley Kroese, from Thompson's Station TN, trial: Opening arguments