Williamson County assistant district attorney charged with drunken driving

A Williamson County assistant district attorney was charged with DWI in McLennan County on Friday, officials said.

A Williamson County assistant district attorney was charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday near Waco, officials said. Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, also faces a charge of accident involving vehicle damage.

Smith no longer works for the district attorney's office, according to a statement issued by the office on Wednesday. It said the office had no further comment.

The incident happened in the city of Hewitt, about nine miles southwest of Waco, according to an arrest affidavit. Police were notified when a driver called at 5:35 p.m. Friday saying that another driver, later identified as Smith, had sideswiped her vehicle in the 700 block of N. Hewitt Drive and begun driving away, the affidavit said.

More:Round Rock woman found not guilty in shooting death of her husband

It said the caller told police that when her vehicle and Smith's vehicle both stopped at a red light, she told Smith that Smith had scraped her car. Smith "appeared to be intoxicated and did not appear that she was going to stop," the affidavit said. The caller followed Smith to a fast-food restaurant parking lot and waited for police, the document said.

It said that when an officer arrived, Smith was slurring her words and she handed the officer a work ID when the officer asked for her driver's license. She said she had two Dos Equis beers at a bar in Waco right before driving, the affidavit said. The results of a blood test done after she was taken to the McLennan County Jail, according to the affidavit, showed her blood alcohol concentration was .0836. The legal blood alcohol concentration for Texas drivers is .08.

More:Georgetown's Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested for DWI Tuesday morning

Smith posted bail set at $2,000 and was released from the McLennan County Jail on Saturday, according to jail records. She could not be located for comment on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Williamson County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Smith faces DWI charge