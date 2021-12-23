Williamson County authorities looking for 2 men after drive-by shooting outside Round Rock

The Williamson County sheriff's office is searching for two men in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Paola Street outside the city limits of Round Rock, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Deputies responding at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday found the man had been shot multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The two men that deputies are looking for were seen leaving the area driving a light-colored four-door sedan, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Williamson County sheriff’s office at 512-943-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

Williamson County sheriff's office

