Williamson County celebrates $1M light project, looks ahead to park changes

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Local leaders and community members celebrated the completion of $1.1 million in lighting improvements at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park Tuesday evening.

Williamson County Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey greeted the crowd of city and county leaders, as well as the families of youth athletes that play at the park’s sports facilities.

She said the lighting project upgraded lights at the park’s football, softball, soccer fields, and tennis and basketball courts to LED lights.

She said the switch to LED lights will provide less light pollution and allow the county to save money to run the lights.

“We were able to replace 320 fixtures with only 196 fixtures and in doing so, save on electricity, save on energy which will cost the taxpayers less,” Covey said.

Williamson County said the $1.1 million used for the lighting project came from its Capital Improvement Fund.

Williamson County voters approve $59 million in park improvements

This is just the latest park-improvement project to be completed in the county. Covey said there are numerous projects in the works especially now that voters passed $59 million park bond in November.

Williamson County approves $884 million in road and park improvements

Among improvements to existing parks, upgrades to the county’s expo center, and purchasing land for future park sites, Covey said she’s looking forward to plans to connect various walking trails and shared-use paths throughout the county.

She said one of the most-needed connections exists on the Brushy Creek Trail.

“That will allow that trail to go from Cedar Park to Round Rock and then beyond to the east eventually getting all the way to Hutto. Which is a remarkable feat because that’s a long ways really for a trail,” Covey said.

