Williamson County hiring shortages are affecting government offices, sheriff's department

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson reported strong economic statistics for the county in last week's State of the County address, particularly job growth.

The county's jobs increased by 14.1% from 2016 to 2021, according to a study from Economic Modeling Specialist International.

But the county government has not been immune to staffing shortages and hiring difficulties that have plagued Middle Tennessee employers. There are 86 vacancies for full-time positions across all departments, accounting for around 8% of the county's full-time positions.

Mike Weber, Williamson County's human resources director, told The Tennessean the shortage of employees could lead to longer lines at government offices, shorter hours at parks and libraries and increased strain on other employees.

Job candidate Schelle Cooley of Nashville talks with Katie Wells of Williamson County Schools Human Resources during a job fair for open classified positions in the school district on Friday, July 23, 2021 held at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn.

"There are so many factors that feel like a perfect storm," Weber said. "It's very hard to push one or two buttons and solve all your problems."

The median Williamson County government job was posted 118 days ago, according to a Tennessean analysis of the county's job listing site. Some of those job postings represent multiple positions to fill — for example, one post seeking 911 dispatch employees may represent five vacancies across the county.

The sheriff's department hires separately, but department spokesperson Sharon Puckett said there are 41 open positions throughout all divisions, including 10 school resource officer positions. Puckett stressed that, since deputies must be trained before becoming a full-fledged employee, positions take time to fill.

"As it looks right now, five schools will not have full-time school resource officers at the beginning of the school year," Puckett said. "But there will be an SRO presence throughout the school day at those schools."

Williamson County mayor Rogers Anderson gave his annual State of the County address on July 19, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn. The annual event, hosted by Williamson Inc. gives an economic governmental snapshot of the county.

Part-time shortages are a full-time problem in Williamson County

Weber said vacancies in part-time positions are hard to track, but that those jobs are particularly difficult to fill. Potential employees have several options for work, he said, since many private employers have posted their own "Help Wanted" signs in storefronts and restaurants throughout Middle Tennessee.

"Relocating here (to Williamson County) is very difficult with home prices," Weber said. "How far is someone willing to drive for a part-time job when gas is $4 a gallon?"

Another issue affecting part-time hiring in particular: Many of those jobs have historically been filled by older folks who are looking for a way to stay active in their community after retirement. Weber said many of these older employees have not returned to in-person jobs following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We still have some aftermath from COVID," Weber said. "It has cut some numbers, and some people have decided not to come back."

The Williamson County Seal is displayed for elected officials and audiences to see in the auditorium at the Williamson County administrative complex on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Several county meetings, including that of the county commission and school board are held in the room each year.

Hiring shortages: How Williamson County is addressing

In the same State of the County speech, Anderson touted recent salary increases for county employees. In addition to a 4% midyear salary increase for county employees in the previous fiscal year, the new budget calls for two 2% increases over the 2022-23 fiscal year. There are additional salary increases for 911 dispatchers, which Weber said are particularly important — and hard to fill — positions.

"We try to make sure your salaries are competitive," Weber said. "That's always the first thing."

