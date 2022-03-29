Williamson County legislators discuss education, campaign finance and taxes at forum

(From left to right): State Sen. Jack Johnson appears with State Reps. Sam Whitson, Glen Casada, Brandon Ogles and Todd Warner at the Williamson Inc. Policy Talks forum on March 25, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn.

Education, campaign finance reform and a potential monthlong tax-free holiday were top of mind during Friday's Williamson County lawmaker forum.

The monthly Policy Talks event, hosted by Williamson, Inc. was held at Columbia State Community College's Franklin campus. The event included areas state reps, including Rep. Todd Warner, R-Chapel Hill, who's newly drawn district will include parts of Williamson.

Here's what the county's statehouse delegates discussed.

30-day tax-free period

Gov. Bill Lee proposed a 30-day suspension on state and local grocery sales taxes to provide consumer relief amid high inflation. The proposal will be included in an amendment for the state's 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which is set to be unveiledon March 29.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, was supportive of the measure and said the tax-free period could occur in July or August — once the budget has passed the state legislature. He said the move would cost the state around $80 million.

"We've got gas approaching $5 a gallon. We've got unprecedented inflation that is taking place," Johnson said. "A number of ideas have been kicked around, but that is one that we could do that would be immediate."

Reps. John Ray Clemmons and Bo Mitchell, both of Nashville, previously called on Lee to institute a 90-day moratorium on gas and diesel taxes by executive order or through legislation. The governor has not spoken specifically on whether he would act on the proposal.

"I hate any tax. I know we, as a government, have got to have some tax," Warner said. "I hope the governor might come forward and maybe not repeal this gas tax, but maybe give some of this gas tax money back to the citizens of Tennessee."

Education funding and schools

The new statewide education funding bill recently passed key committees in the statehouse, albeit with changes. The new formula would allocate more than $9 billion in state and local funds toward education.

Story continues

Johnson said the plan, dubbed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, will be "fully funded" due to an additional $1 billion allocation recommended by Gov. Lee in his State of the State address. The plan calls for $6,860 in base funding per student, with additional funding based on individual and districtwide needs.

He said the updated formula, which would replace the 30-year-old Basic Education Program funding model, was a necessary change.

"Throwing more money into a bad formula is not the answer," Johnson said. "You need the accountability, you need the transparency. It's a partnership. It's teamwork."

Rep. Brandon Ogles, R-Franklin, said he wanted to see specific language in the bill allocating funds for school safety spending, such as the hiring of school resource officers.

"Williamson County has done a great job on school safety and funded that," Ogles said. "Right now, the base amount, we're being told, includes school safety. I need to see a line-item documentation to ensure that those schools will spend that money toward school safety."

The legislators touched on other education-related legislation, including a bill that would give college students and staff at state universities the ability to sue them for discriminating against them for not accepting "divisive concepts."

Johnson also highlighted a 2021 law that bans the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

Campaign finance and lobbying

Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, was asked about a campaign finance bill that he is carrying in the House. The bill aims to increase increase transparency by tightening reporting requirements for campaigns, reforming ethics and oversight committees and other measures.

"It's 40 sections plus 300 amendments. It's been an eye-opening adventure the past year," Whitson said. He then joked: "I may be the most unpopular guy at the General Assembly come next week."

Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, appeared at the forum despite a federal investigation that appears to be centered around him and his former chief of staff. Two weeks ago, Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, plead guilty to federal wire fraud charges.

Smith's charging documents alleged Casada and his former top aide, Cade Cothren, were involved in a kickback scheme that netted business from multiple lawmakers and House legislative services. Neither have been charged.

Casada told reporters after the event that he would not answer questions about the investigation.

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County legislators discuss statehouse activity in March