Williamson County settles Javier Ambler wrongful death lawsuit for $5 million

The Williamson County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to a $5 million settlement in the Javier Ambler wrongful death lawsuit that claimed that Ambler died in 2019 after sheriff's deputies tased him multiple times while he told them he could not breathe.

The settlement is thought to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in county history, according to officials, and marks the latest development in a case that led to multiple indictments, questions about the role of reality TV in law enforcement and a new Texas law banning such partnerships.

Ambler's March 2019 death had received no public attention until reporting by the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV that began in June 2020 following a months-long investigation and fight for public records.

The lawsuit's claims included that deputies were encouraged to engage in reckless police chases and use excessive force while the highly rated “Live PD” television show was filming their daily activities.

The settlement includes $3,362,740 to be paid by Travelers Insurance and $1,637,260 to be paid by the county. The county has contended with multiple lawsuits stemming from allegations of excessive force during the tenure of former Sheriff Robert Chody, who lost his bid for reelection in November 2020 after one term.

"While the Ambler family remains devastated by the loss of their son and loving father, they are proud that they fought for him and hope that this settlement and the changes that have occurred at Williamson County as a result of this case send a powerful message to law enforcement that ignoring a person's pleas that they cannot breathe will no longer be tolerated," said Jeff Edwards, the lawyer for Ambler's family on Tuesday.

Williamson County commissioners Cynthia Long and Russ Boles and County Judge Bill Gravell declined to comment about the case. Commissioner Terry Cook said it was a blessing that Travelers Insurance covered most of the cost of the settlement.

What happened to Javier Ambler?

Ambler, 40, died in March 2019 in the custody of Williamson County sheriff’s deputies who shot him with a taser four times while he told officers he could not breathe and that he had congestive heart failure.

He was apprehended after a 22-minute traffic chase that started because he failed to dim his headlights.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2020, also claims that Ambler’s death violated laws against discrimination against people with disabilities.

Javier Ambler died in March 2019 in Williamson County sheriff deputies' custody, after they used a stun gun on him multiple times.

Video from an Austin police officer who arrived as the encounter was concluding showed Ambler shouting while being tased that he had a chronic heart condition and could not breathe.

According to the lawsuit, deputies forced Ambler, who weighed 400 pounds, to lie on his stomach, a position that can inhibit breathing for an obese person.

The "Live PD" show was taken off the air the day after the Statesman and KVUE-TV revealed details about Ambler's death.

Chody, who was serving as Williamson County sheriff when Ambler died, has been indicted for tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence in connection with the disappearance of the video of Ambler's arrest. He has denied the allegation.

The county's general council, Jason Nassour, also faces evidence tampering charges for what prosecutors have said was his role in the destruction of "Live PD" video.

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden have each been indicted on manslaughter charges but are no longer on the force.

No trial date has been set for any of the four.

