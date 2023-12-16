Williamson County sexual assault convict ‘on the run’ after release before sentencing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County District Attorney’s office is requesting help from the public in finding a fugitive who did not go to his scheduled sentencing hearing on Thursday.

A jury found Augustine Dafe Ikolo, 44, guilty in November of sexually assaulting a woman he connected with on a dating application. He faced up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. A warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Williamson County District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors requested Ikolo be detained without bond before his sentencing hearing, but retired visiting Judge Rick Kennon released Ikolo on a $75,000 bond, according to the Williamson County DA. The office said that Ikolo, a Nigerian citizen, has a prior federal conviction involving falsifying visas and other identifying information.

“This decision by the visiting judge has put the public at risk and denied justice to the victim. Ikolo is a dangerous predator who should have been detained so he did not have the opportunity to flee. We will do everything in our power to bring him back and make him face the consequences of his crime,” District Attorney Shawn Dick said.

If anyone sees Ikolo or has any additional information, the public can anonymously report to the Williamson County Crime Stoppers online at wilcocrimetips.org, or by calling 1-800-253-7867.

