Williamson County Sheriff: Unknown substance that sickened 10 at jail was fentanyl

The 10 inmates, staff and emergency personnel sent to the hospital Wednesday from the Williamson County Detention Center were exposed to fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, according to Sheriff Dusty Rhoades.

The sheriff's office previously reported that the group had been exposed to an unknown powdery substance around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A field test revealed the substance to be fentanyl, but it has been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further testing, according to a Thursday release from the sheriff's office.

Those exposed were sent to the hospital, treated and released Wednesday night, a spokesperson for Williamson County said.

“We will continue to investigate the incident and are thankful that everyone involved is OK.” Rhoades said in a statement Thursday.

Several additional employees and 24 inmates in the area of the exposure underwent a decontamination process as an added precaution, an earlier statement from the jail said.

The Sheriff's Office was sanitized and resumed normal operations Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: County sheriff says fentanyl caused Williamson jail hospitalizations