Williamson County sheriff's office investigating 'suspicious death' in Round Rock

The Williamson County sheriff's office is investigating a "suspicious death" Monday afternoon in a Round Rock neighborhood near Kerley Elementary School, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Law enforcement officers said an investigation is underway in the 8000 block of Arezzo Drive and there's "no immediate threat to public safety."

Gracie Perez, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the investigation is in its "very, very preliminary" stage and that she did not have any information relating to how the person died, if anyone else is involved and if the body was found inside or outside.

Perez said more information will be shared as it's made available. Law enforcement officials ask that people avoid the area.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Suspicious death' being investigated in Round Rock on Monday