Williamson County sheriff's office warns of fake police officer who pulled over, assaulted driver

The Williamson County sheriff's office is investigating a sexual assault involving a man driving what the victim mistakenly thought was a police vehicle outside of Walburg.

Detectives said the reported sexual assault happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of FM 972, outside the town of Walburg, according to a sheriff's news release. Walburg is northeast of Georgetown.

"The victim stated that they were pulled over by a man who they thought was driving a police vehicle with a flashing light," the release said.

No further information about the man or his vehicle was known on Wednesday evening, police said.

Investigators ask drivers who believe they are being pulled over by someone who may be impersonating a police officer to turn on their flashers, drive the speed limit and call 911.

"Tell the 911 dispatcher that you are concerned that someone is trying to pull you over and need to verify they are a police officer," the release said. If drivers don't have a cell phone, they need to drive to a well-lit area such as the parking lot or a populated area.

It said drivers should not flee from the vehicle trying to pull them over or get out of their car until a dispatcher can confirm they are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer.

Drivers should not delay in reporting anything suspicious to 911, it said.

