Williamson County state Rep. Sam Whitson will not seek reelection

State Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, will not seek reelection, the longtime Williamson County lawmaker announced on Thursday.

Whitson's decision will leave House District 65's seat open in 2024.

“We accomplished much over the past seven years working as a team for the people of Tennessee," Whitson said in a statement. "Every bill I sponsored and every commitment I made were based on the values I learned as an Army officer with the firm belief in honor, decency and fairness."

Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin

Whitson noted several highlights of his legislative career, including fulfilling a campaign promise to complete the southwest Mack Hatcher Parkway, securing mechtronis program funding for Fairview High School and passing the Katie Becket waiver program, which helps families pay for care for children with severe disabilities.

“I will remain forever grateful to the community that entrusted me with this great honor. It has given me a sense of purpose and comradery I’ve not experienced since I served in the Army," Whitson said. "This has been a very difficult decision, but I want my grandchildren to remember me as a career soldier, not as a career politician.”

Whitson said he will continue to focus on serving Williamson County in his final months in office, including "advocating for the disability community, ethics and campaign finance reform, public schools, responsible gun ownership, first responders and the trusted institutions that built our great state and nation."

