Williamsport homicide suspect arrested in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (WBRE/WYOU)— A suspect in a Williamsport homicide was arrested in Connecticut Thursday.

On December 9, 2023, the police began investigating a shooting that left 29-year-old Jermaine Derick Mullen dead in the streets of Williamsport.

Investigators say they identified 33-year-old Benjamin Villanueva, from Connecticut, as a suspect.

On February 15, 2024, Hartford police, Connecticut State Police, and U.S. Marshals arrested Villanueva at his home in Hartford.

Court documents show Villanueva is facing several offenses including homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and other related charges.

According to Connecticut court records, Villanueva will be back in a Connecticut courtroom on March 15 for an extradition charge.

