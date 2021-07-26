UPDATE Williamsport man charged with felony gun charge after fleeing police

Jul. 26—SUNBURY — A Williamsport man is jailed on $200,000 bail after state police said a Sunday afternoon traffic stop led to the seizure of two handguns, both loaded and with a bullet in the chamber.

Eric Locke, 23, of Park Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday morning on a felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

The charges come after Milton state police say they stopped a BMW because of tinted windows while traveling through Northumberland at 3:54 p.m. on Sunday.

During the traffic stop made near the Shikellamy School District Administration Building on Packer Island, one of the males in the backseat jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene, troopers said.

As the man began to run, a trooper began the chase and ordered the man to stop, troopers said.

The individual continued to run and began to toss a small bag and a large bag near East Drive before being taken into custody, troopers said. The other three individuals inside the vehicle were ordered to remain where they were, troopers said.

Sunbury and Northumberland Police assisted state troopers, police said.

Troopers canvassed the area following the chase and came across a black Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun. Troopers also discovered a silver Glock Model 48 .9 mm. Troopers said Trooper both guns were fully loaded, according to court documents.

Troopers said Locke told them he was on his way to Philadelphia with the other occupants of the vehicle and he fled the scene because he is currently out of jail on bail for an unrelated gun charge, according to troopers.

Locke said if he stayed in the vehicle he knew he would be going to jail so he fled, troopers said. Locke admitted to discarding marijuana while running from authorities, troopers said.

Locke was sent to Northumberland County Jail where he will await a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey