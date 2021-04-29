Williamsport man charged with second armed robbery case in Union County

Apr. 29—The Williamsport man accused of robbing Jersey Mike's near Lewisburg was charged Wednesday with committing armed robbery in January at a gas station in White Deer Township, Union County.

According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth R. Gough Jr., 40, entered the Quick Stop-Sunoco at 600 New Columbia Blvd., at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 17, pointed a handgun at the owner and demanded cash.

Police said Gough gave the owner and an employee 10 seconds to comply and began to count down before making off with $256. He allegedly fled the scene in a black pickup truck, police said.

State police apprehended Gough on April 13 following the robbery of Jersey Mike's in Kelly Township. He was jailed on $200,000 cash bail for that incident.

Investigators served warrants on two of Gough's vehicles and his Lycoming County home, turning up clothing matching that worn by the suspect in both robberies along with $1,257 cash stuffed in a Jersey Mike's bag, arrest papers state.

A black 9 millimeter pistol was found April 14 in a grassy median on Route 147 along the failed getaway route Gough allegedly made following the Kelly Township robbery, according to arrest papers.

A Jersey Mike's in Williamsport was robbed on March 15 and April 9. Both incidents and the description of clothing worn by the suspect in each are cited in the arrest papers filed Wednesday for the New Columbia robbery. Charges haven't been filed against Gough in those cases.

Police noted the suspect in the second Williamsport robbery gave employees 10 seconds to comply as Gough allegedly did in the Lewisburg and White Deer Township robberies, arrest papers state.

Trooper Jessica Naschke arrested Gough on Wednesday for the White Deer Township incident. She charged him with two felony robbery charges as well as misdemeanor crimes of theft, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime and two counts of simple assault.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Gough and ordered he be held in county jail on $75,000 cash bail.