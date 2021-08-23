Williamsport man jailed after July foot chase

Francis Scarcella, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Aug. 23—SUNBURY — A Williamsport man wanted by state police for fleeing the scene of a traffic stop last month where two loaded handguns were discovered is now jailed on $200,000 bail.

Isaiah Keyes, 19, was caught Sunday after being wanted by Milton state police.

Keyes appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was jailedfor the July 25 incident. According to police, two men fled the scene of a traffic stop near the Shikellamy School District administration building, on Packer Island.

Another Williamsport man, Eric Locke, 23, of Park Avenue, was caught moments after attempting to flee. He previously appeared before Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.

Keyes is charged with a felony count of a person not to be carrying a weapon without a license. Keyes was jailed in the Lycoming County Prison and appeared before Toomey via video Monday.

Troopers said the incident began when they stopped a BMW because of tinted windows while traveling through Northumberland just before 4 p.m. on July 25.

During the traffic stop, troopers said two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. A trooper began to chase Locke and ordered him to stop, troopers said. An individual continued to run and tossed a small bag and a large bag near East Drive before being taken into custody, troopers said.

Troopers canvassed the area following the chase and came across a black Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun. Troopers also discovered a silver Glock Model 48 .9 mm. Troopers said both guns were fully loaded, according to court documents.

Sunbury and Northumberland Police assisted state troopers.

Troopers said Locke told them he was on his way to Philadelphia with the other occupants of the vehicle and he fled the scene because he was out of jail on bail for an unrelated gun charge, according to troopers.

Locke said if he stayed in the vehicle he knew he would be going to jail so he fled, troopers said. Locke admitted to discarding marijuana while running from authorities, troopers said.

Video footage from the trooper's vehicle showed Keyes waited until the trooper chased Locke and then he also fled and discarded a weapon, troopers said.

Keyes is scheduled to appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 7.

