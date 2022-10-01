Williamsport man wanted in connection with high speed chase through Sunbury

Oct. 1—SUNBURY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lycoming County man accused of crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

Dante Kolasa, 20, of Arch Street, Williamsport, is wanted by Sunbury Police after an incident that began just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Friday night. Kolasa also faces felony charges of aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident began when officer Keith Tamborelli attempted a traffic stop on Front and Market streets when the driver of a gold Mercedes Benz ran through a red light, police said.

When Tamborelli attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver sped away before pulling over on Race Street where Tamborelli said a female exited the vehicle and told the driver to shut off the vehicle, according to court documents.

Tamborelli said he approached the vehicle with his service weapon drawn and the woman who exited the vehicle told the driver to go ahead and flee the scene, according to court documents.

The driver then began to pull away. nearly striking Tamborelli and a high-speed chase began on Race Street, police said.

Tamberolli called for backup and once the driver of the vehicle turned on Fourth and Race streets, he slammed into a police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Doyle, and a parked car before speeding away on Fourth Street to0 Shikellamy Avenue where the vehicle crossed over to Northumberland, police said

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said multiple police departments began to chase the vehicle but due to safety concerns and high rates of speed, the chase was called off and the driver of the Mercedes was able to get away.

Kolasa is wanted by Sunbury police and Bremigen said police are also looking to identify the woman who left the vehicle at the initial traffic stop.

Sunbury police said the Mercedes and the police cruiser had extensive damage.

Anyone with video footage, information about Kolasa's whereabouts, or information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.