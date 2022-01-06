Williamsport man wanted for theft by deception after allegedly trying to sell a house he didn't own

Jan. 6—SHAMOKIN — A Williamsport man is wanted by authorities after Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said the man tried to sell a Shamokin home to a woman from out of state, even though he didn't own the property.

Gabrial Lopez, 37, of Meade Street, is now wanted by police after Stark said the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office received information Lopez had received $17,000 worth of payments on a home in Shamokin that he didn't own.

Stark said the investigation began when a woman from Bronx, New York, arrived at the county courthouse and filed a complaint saying she had paid the $17,000 to Lopez after she agreed to buy what she thought was his East Sunbury Street home.

Stark said, after probing the incident, it was discovered Lopez was actually renting an apartment at the property and had actually moved out and fell behind on the rent to the actual owner of the property.

Stark spoke with the real owners of the property and did a title search to show proof, according to court documents.

Stark said he reached out to Lopez and asked to speak with him and answer questions but the detective has not heard back from him.

Lopez received the funds through a cash app, according to a criminal complaint. The house was to be transferred when the woman paid the full $35,000, Lopez told the woman, according to a criminal complaint.

Lopez now faces felony charges of disposition of funds and theft by deception, according to a criminal complaint.

Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to call Northumberland County 911.