Williamsport woman arrested for counterfeit money

Nov. 15—ATTICA, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper began an investigation Nov. 6, 2021, into a Williamsport female for attempting to purchase items using counterfeit $100 bills at the Dollar General in Attica.

After further investigation, Trooper Feazel went to 101 Bradley Court in Williamsport to arrest Jessica Wilson, 38, for the use of counterfeit money and theft. When officers arrived at the apartment, Wilson exited and was taken into custody, according to a press release issued by the ISP.

While at the apartment, Feazel learned that Wilson's 10-year-old daughter and Kurtis Simpson, 36, of Hoopeston, Ill., were inside the apartment. Simpson had an active warrant for his arrest out of Tippecanoe County. Officers on scene were given consent to enter the apartment to locate Simpson and Wilson's daughter.

When officers made entry, they located Wilson's daughter and safely escorted her out of the apartment. Officers on scene continued to search the apartment for Simpson and located him in a bedroom, where it appeared that he had been smoking suspected marijuana.

Officers exited the apartment with Simpson and applied for a search warrant. Trooper Feazel was granted the search warrant and searched the apartment. During the search, officers on the scene located suspected methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. The Department of Child Services was contacted for the 10-year-old female. Wilson was transported to Fountain County Jail, and Simpson was transported to Warren County Jail.

Wilson was charged with Forgery- Counterfeiting — Level 6 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine — Level 6 Felony; Possession of a Narcotic Drug — Level 6 felony; Neglect of a Dependent — Level 6 Felony; Theft — Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance — Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana — Class B Misdemeanor; and False Informing — Class B Misdemeanor.

Story continues

Simpson was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia — Class A Misdemeanor.

He had an active warrant for his arrest out of Tippecanoe County for False Informing — Class B Misdemeanor.

There is no further information to release at this time.