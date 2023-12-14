Williamston schools under state investigation for gender identity discrimination

WILLIAMSTON — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is investigating a student's complaint of gender identity discrimination by Williamston Community Schools.

The Williamston student's complaint was filed in September and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights began its investigation in October, said Marcelina Trevino, an attorney for the MDCR.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Trevino said the department cannot speak on the specifics of the complaint, but she added that unequal treatment based on gender identity was the basis of the complaint.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the student who filed the complaint but could not be reached for comment. Williamston Community Schools Superintendent Adam Spina also was not immediately available for comment.

In March, the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act was expanded to include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics.

In 2017, the Williamston school board approved a policy stating the district would recognize a student's chosen gender ”once the student and/or his or her parent/guardian, as appropriate, notifies District administration that the student intends to assert a gender identity that differs from previous representations or records."

