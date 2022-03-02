Williamstown man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

MONROE - A Williamstown man is accused of leaving the scene of an accident that injured a young pedestrian here.

The suspect, identified by police only as a 29-year-old man, allegedly struck a 12-year-old boy while driving on Malaga Road near Morgan Road on Feb. 26.

The youth, also a Williamstown resident, remains hospitalized with multiple injuries, Monroe police said Wednesday.

The boy was struck around 6:40 p.m. by the side of a pickup truck that stopped briefly before leaving the scene, according to a police account.

The suspect was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

He also received multiple motor-vehicle summonses.

