Williamstown man dies in motorcycle crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe

MONROE - A Williamstown motorcyclist was fatally injured when a pickup truck turned into his path here, police say.

The victim, identified only as a 55-year-old man, was struck at the Black Horse Pike and Washington Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Monroe police.

The pickup truck used a median break to turn onto southbound Washington Avenue, but failed to yield to the motorcyclist, police said.

The truck's driver, a 56-year-old Williamstown man, was treated for chest pains.

Local: Williamstown man charged with leaving the scene of an accident

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Monroe Police Officer Matt Shipley at 856-728-9800, extension 578.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Williamstown NJ: Man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike in Monroe