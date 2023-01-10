Williamstown NJ man charged after fatal crash on Black Horse Pike

MONROE - A Williamstown man was driving more than 100 mph "just prior" to a fatal crash here last month, police allege.

Gabriel Woolson, 22, is charged with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14 accident on the South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane.

Woolson's Corvette struck a Honda Accord that was turning left into a parking lot around 5:40 p.m., according to a police account.

The Accord's driver, 52-year-old Evan Silverstein of Marlton, was thrown from his vehicle and was fatally injured.

Woolson received a minor injury, police said.

The charges against Woolson are only accusations. He has not been convicted in the case.

