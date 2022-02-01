Willie Demps, ex-supervisor who scammed Columbus Superior Court Clerk office, pleads guilty

Longtime Muscogee Superior Court Clerk supervisor Willie Demps pleaded guilty Tuesday in the fraudulent check writing scheme federal agents thought plundered more than $1 million from public accounts.

Demps pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of tax evasion. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the first charge, and five years in prison and a $100,000 fine on each of the tax evasion counts.

Demps is to pay $1,323,045 in restitution to the clerk’s office, and to pay the IRS $359,604 for unpaid taxes, according to his plea agreement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Helmick told the court Tuesday that the total Demps’ scheme cost the county likely exceeds $6 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land accepted Demps’ plea Tuesday morning. Demps was represented by attorney Charles Cox of Macon, Georgia.

The plea leaves only one defendant in the case, Rosalee Bassi, his mother in law. She also is negotiating a guilty plea.

She and others were accused of helping Demps steal at least $467,000 from accounts that Demps managed while working nearly 30 years for the clerk’s office, part of that time as chief deputy clerk. He retired before his arrest.

As chief deputy clerk, he managed funds for which he was authorized to write checks at area banks. He took blank office checks, wrote them out and signed them, and gave them to accomplices outside the banks, or outside the Columbus Government Center where he worked, authorities said.

The accounts at Synovus Financial Corp., SunTrust Bank and Colony Bank held court funds derived from felony and misdemeanor fines, forfeitures and condemnations. One bank cashed so many checks that Demps’ phone number was posted by tellers’ windows, so they could call him for authorization, his indictment said.

Demps was arrested Aug. 18, 2021, after a 71-count indictment alleged wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and transporting stolen goods and money. That’s when prosecutors alleged the theft amounted to $467,000.

But they later said significantly more government funds were missing. An FBI agent testified that out of $5.9 million in cash collected by the clerk’s office from 2010 to 2019, only $210 was deposited to office accounts.

Demps was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 35 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of interstate transportation of stolen property. Had he been convicted on those counts, he would have faced up to 30 years on each conspiracy charge, 20 years on each count of wire fraud and 10 years on each interstate transportation charge, authorities said.

Besides Bassi, 65, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, others charged in the alleged scheme were: