Willie Gay Jr. fears he played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium with Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was in a reflective mood Monday.

Gay, who was the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will be a free agent at the end of the season. He wondered if Saturday’s AFC Wild Card win over the Dolphins might have been his last game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite weather conditions that a polar bear would embrace, a crowd of 71,492 bundled up and cheered on the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ next game is Sunday in Buffalo in an AFC Divisional round game. There’s a chance the Chiefs play once more at Arrowhead in the playoffs, but it would take beating the red-hot Bills and have the Texans knock off the top-seeded Ravens.

Gay struck a melancholy tone on X (formerly Twitter) while pondering his future.

“It’s looking like Ive probably played my last game in arrowhead,” Gay wrote. “Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it lets go get this Ring to end it the right way”

Chiefs Kingdom certainly hope this season ends with Gay and his teammates getting another Super Bowl ring. One fan tried to cheer up Gay and wrote, “Texans gonna beat ravens and we will play at arrowhead invitational.”

Gay’s response: “Man I sholl hope so”

Gay, 25, has appeared in 16 games this season for the Chiefs and he has 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and an interception.