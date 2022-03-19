Willie Wilson announces new gas giveaway locations, ups the ante to $1 million for people at participating pumps Thursday

CHICAGO — Chicago businessman Willie Wilson on Friday announced his first gas giveaway of $200,000 was not enough after drivers came out in droves to get a piece of the pie, only for many to be turned down after the donation goal of the day was hit.

So Wilson decided to up the ante with another gas giveaway at participating pumps this coming Thursday for a total of $1 million, his announcement said.

The donation comes as people across the country are grappling with higher-than-average gas prices. In the city of Chicago, the average price of regular gas was $4.84 per gallon on Thursday, which is up from $3.28 a year ago, according to AAA. Wilson said the average gas price has “gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years,” and the war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil and high taxes are all contributing factors.

“The need among the community is so great,” Wilson, a former mayoral candidate and philanthropist, said. “Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens.”

The latest giveaway will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday at 50 participating gas stations, which have all agreed to lower the prices of gas so more people can benefit from the donation. Each car will get $50 in gas pumped by volunteers until the $1 million mark is reached.

Wilson, who is slated to be at the Mobil gas station, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave., at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, announced in a tweet Friday the dozens of other gas stations participating in the next giveaway, which include locations on the South and West sides of Chicago and suburbs spanning from Rosemont and Harwood Heights to Country Club Hills and Dolton.

“As gas station owners, we are proud to partner with Dr. Wilson to help the community,” Khalil Abdullah, one of the owners of a participating gas station, said.

Wilson’s first gift of $200,000 snarled traffic in spots around the city.

