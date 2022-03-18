Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway — traffic jams and all — is latest venture for Chicago businessman, philanthropist and erstwhile candidate

CHICAGO — During a trip to a gas station last week, perennial political candidate Willie Wilson watched the numbers tick up, the cost to fill his gas tank even surprising the wealthy businessman.

“If I take notice of high prices ... what about people not in the income bracket I’m in?” Wilson told the Tribune.

Thus, an idea was born, and Wilson decided to dedicate $200,000 for gas Thursday morning, offering people $50 gas cards at the pump until funds were exhausted later that day.

But the good intention yielded a messy reality: People hurting from record-high gas prices came out in droves, causing traffic jams and unmanageable crowds at times. Some reported using nearly their last drop of gas to get to the station — only to be turned away due to a chaotic, Black Friday-like scene. Others reported a smoother process and were grateful for a break at the pump.

The complicated rollout of the good deed came from a complex Chicago figure. Wilson has run for Chicago mayor twice, challenged U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin for his Illinois seat and even started a long shot presidential run, all with a political through-line that is hard to pin down. He has donated to Democrats but takes some conservative positions. He has said he voted for former President Donald Trump.

Wilson’s wealth is self-made, the son of a Louisiana sharecropper who hasn’t had formal education past seventh grade. He rose to own McDonald’s franchises and later a plastic glove distribution business.

Though his political bids have never garnered a majority backing across the city, he has generated much support among Black Chicago voters, in part due to his frequent and generous giving, distributing masks during the pandemic and sometimes helping people with property tax bills, bailing people out of jail or otherwise offering cash handouts to those in need. He won 13 of the city’s 18 majority Black wards in the 2019 mayoral election, overall finishing fourth out of 14 candidates.

Story continues

“Look, Chicago is my town. I’m responsible as a human being to help those who cannot help themselves,” Wilson said Thursday morning, as city and suburban residents flocked to 10 service stations.

Wilson hired around 100 people at about $15 an hour to fan out across the selected service stations in neighborhoods from Rogers Park and Calumet Heights to Albany Park to pass out $50 gas cards and help people fill their tanks.

The average price of regular was $4.84 per gallon in the city of Chicago on Thursday, up from $3.28 a year ago, according to AAA.

Some who sought out the free gas, such as Robbie McGlory of Berwyn, described Wilson as generous.

“It went really smooth for me,” McGlory said. “I know there were like a few people cutting in line and they had issues with that, but they tried their best to keep it organized.”

McGlory said Wilson actually pumped her gas, and described a buildup of cars wrapped around the block as she left.

“It was cool,” she said.

Others voiced frustration with how the process played out.

“I literally sat in the line for about an hour ’til I got almost to the front,” said Chantine Adams, a Humboldt Park resident who tried to get gas at at Pulaski Road and Grand Avenue.

Adams said she nearly reached the front of the line, when a police officer rerouted her and funneled her toward an exit. She ended up paying for gas in a different location.

“It really upset me. … I was already on an empty tank of gas,” Adams said. “I was literally driving the last of my gas to get there. It’s already hard with everything going on here in Chicago, the economy, the gas prices, rent still have to be paid.”

People took to social media to lodge complaints. One person responded to Wilson’s initial Facebook post saying there were too “many people at the gas station on 28th (Street) and Kedzie (Avenue),” adding that “the line is all the way down to 26th and Kedzie wrapped around all the way (past) Homan and 26th.” They said they left the house at 3:45 a.m. but still “missed out on this one.” Another user wrote: “I’m burning gas trying to get gas.”

But Wilson said the long lines underscore the great need among people in the city. He said he has heard from community members who have enough gas in their car to drop their kids off at day care — but then can’t afford to refill to make it to work. He pointed out that city residents frequently tolerate lines and traffic jams.

“These are people here that need to get to work, need to have food,” Wilson said. “There are traffic jams when (people) go to a Chicago Bulls game. ... Why don’t they complain about the Chicago Bulls?”

Wilson said his only regret was not putting aside more money, so he plans to hold another gas giveaway on March 31 with a larger sum of money at around 25 service stations, hitting locations, such as the Harvey area, that were left out of Thursday’s event.

Wilson donated some 30 million face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to the city of Chicago, Cook County Jail, the Fraternal Order of Police and numerous area hospitals, among others. He’s also donated millions to individuals who lost their job during the pandemic and to more than 1,000 churches.

At times, Wilson has been accused by opponents of using his generosity to pander for votes, but his supporters don’t see it that way. Wilson has said he wants to use his wealth to address inequities in Chicago.

“There is a great anti-establishment spirit that is still prevalent in the African American communities on the South and West sides,” the Rev. Ira Acree, pastor of St. John Bible Church, told the Tribune in 2019. “People are tired of the continued disinvestment, they are tired of the broken promises. It does something to the hearts of the people to see this man, who made it up the ladder, but comes back to give.”

____