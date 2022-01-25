Willimantic man charged in Ashford gun incident

Jan. 24—WILLIMANTIC/ASHFORD — A Willimantic resident arrested in connection with a gun discharge incident in Ashford last week is also wanted by Willimantic police in connection with a seperate gun discharge incident.

According to state police, the suspect is Daniel Ramos, 22, of 41 Prospect St., Willimantic.

State police said Ramos was given a $500,000 bond by state police at Troop C in Tolland and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court last Friday.

According to court records this morning, Ramos is now due to appear in Danielson Superior Court again Jan. 27 and has not been released from custody.

Court records show his bond was reduced to $350,000.

Ramos was issued the following charges by state police: interfering with an officer/ resisting; second- degree breach of peace; first- degree threatening; first- degree reckless endangerment; carrying a pistol without permit; unlawful discharge of firearm and criminal use of firearm. According to state police, troopers responded to a residence at 80 Bicknell Road in Ashford at 4 a. m. last Thursday for a reported disturbance involving a suspect who fired a gun. Upon arrival, state police determined Ramos discharged a firearm during a verbal argument with the victim.

State police do not indicate whether the victim was injured during the incident. Ramos left the scene prior to the troopers' arrival.

State police said the suspect, who is well known to Troop C, was also wanted by Willimantic police in connection with a warrant for a shots-fired incident in Willimantic.

Willimantic.

Willimantic police could not be reached this morning to provide additional information about the incident involving the suspect in Willimantic, including when that incident occurred or details about what happened.

At approximately 10: 30 a. m. Thursday, troopers from Troop C and Troop K found the suspect in a vehicle at the Windham Heights apartment complex.

After a period of surveillance, police discovered Ramos getting into the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect attempted to elude troopers by driving into a remote sandpit at Builders Concrete East at 79 Boston Post Road in North Windham.

Police K- 9 Drago was deployed after the suspect's vehicle became disabled and Ramos attempted to leave the vehicle on foot, state police said.

State police said when the suspect saw Drago approaching, he surrendered and Drago was recalled by his handler.

Troopers then took the suspect into custody.

According to police, neither the suspect nor the troopers were injured and Ramos was taken into custody without incident.

State police said they found a loaded firearm in the suspect's vehicle.

