Willimantic man charged in Norwich shooting spree

Dec. 10—NORWICH — A Willimantic man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday following an alleged shooting spree on McKinley Avenue that police said erupted after a domestic dispute with the man's ex-girlfriend.

Daniel W. Torres, 36, whose last known address was 29 S. Park St., Apt. 3, Willimantic, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was arraigned in Norwich Superior Court and ordered held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

Police said the dispatch center received numerous calls reporting multiple gunshots at 1:10 a.m. Monday on McKinley Avenue and Broad Street. Responding officers discovered eight spent 9mm shells in the roadway and one deformed projectile, the police affidavit stated. One first-floor apartment window at 139 McKinley Ave. apparently was struck by a bullet, and three apparent bullet strikes were found in the building at 143 McKinley Ave.

Police said a woman who was believed to be the alleged intended target initially told police the shooter was in a vehicle that drove down the street. Police said there were inconsistencies with that story, and she provided a second version, saying she was outside with her dogs at 1 a.m. when her former boyfriend, Torres, approached on foot.

The two argued, with Torres accusing her of cheating on him. The woman told police she went back into her apartment, he followed, they continued to argue, and she went out the back door with him following. She said she started walking up McKinley Avenue but turned around because her children were in the apartment. She said she started running, and as she neared the house, her ex-boyfriend allegedly started shooting.

She told police she ran up the back stairs, and he followed into the house, and as she called 911, he allegedly threw a plastic bag containing a spent shell at her and departed.

The woman told police she feared he would find out where she was staying and would come and harm her.

