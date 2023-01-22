Willimantic man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Jan. 21—WILLIMANTIC — A 49 year- old Willimantic man arrested by Willimantic Police on Thursday has been accused of commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

According to police, Mario Perez- Gonzales of 119 Union St., Willimantic, was charged with soliciting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, first- degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a child.

He was issued $125,000 in bonds and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

All three charges are felonies.

Perez- Gonzales was arrested on Meadow St.

No further information was available by presstime.