Willimantic man facing charges of sexual assault in Manchester

May 23—A man who most recently listed an address in the Willimantic section of Windham is free on $200,000 bond while facing charges that he molested a girl five times in Manchester from 2012 to 2015, when she was 12 to 15 years old.

AT A GLANCE

DEFENDANT: Jorge Grados, 40, of the Willimantic section of Windham.

CHARGES: Two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts each of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.

STATUS: Free on $200,000 bond; next due June 29 in Hartford Superior Court.

The man, Jorge Grados, 40, denied that he ever had sexual contact with the girl, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Joseph N. Davis.

Grados is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts each of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.

The first-degree sexual assault counts carry five to 25 years in prison.

The young woman reported the sexual assault allegations to Manchester police in November 2020. Davis said she told him at the time that she hadn't seen Grados in about five years. The detective went on to report the following:

The young woman said Grados started touching her sexually when she was 11 and estimated that she was 12 when he began more serious sexual abuse. She said that abuse included sexual intercourse and that Grados would tell her not to tell her mother what had happened and would instruct her to take a shower after some incidents.

She said she never told anyone about the abuse because she didn't think they would believe her. She said she went through severe depression, was failing in school, and started cutting herself. She reported that she attended therapy for a time but never told the therapist what was really going on because she feared no one would believe her.

The young woman said she threatened Grados at times with the possibility that she could tell someone what was happening. She said he responded by grabbing her by the hair, hitting her, and threatening her with other consequences.

Story continues

The detective reported that the girl "started crying near uncontrollably when she began telling me that she is nervous now being alone in a room with a man" and that the past abuse continues to affect her in other ways.

She also began crying "fairly heavily" when she said Grados had told her he would put a drug in her mother's drinks so that she would be asleep while he hurt her, the detective reported.

In addition to the five incidents she described in Manchester, the girl said Grados once sexually abused her in his sport utility vehicle while parked outside a store in Hartford. She said this was the second time he sexually abused her. Afterward, she said, Grados bought her chocolate and told her that she needed to take a shower when she got home.

According to online court records, no charges have been filed in the Hartford incident.

During the final incident of sexual abuse, when she was 15, Grados was drunk, she reported.

After this incident, she said, Grados continued to try to contact her but she mostly refused to be around him.

In an interview with detectives, Grados attributed the allegations to an argument. He said the girl's mother makes her children lie frequently but added that he didn't know why she would encourage her daughter to lie about something like sexual abuse.

Grados agreed to take a lie-detector test but failed to show up for the appointment or to call or send a text message, the detective reported.

The detective said he found documentation that, in 2015-16, the girl "was considered a habitual runaway, often leaving home for days at a time." In fall 2015, he reported, she had 27 unexcused absences in 57 school days.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.