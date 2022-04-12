Willimantic man pleads guilty to killing Angela Martinez-Acevedo in 2018. What to know

DANIELSON — A 32-year-old Willimantic man who seared a woman with hot cooking oil before strangling her to death is expected to be sentenced to 45 years in prison in June, court officials said.

Julio Cruz-Cabrera pleaded guilty in Danielson Superior Court last month to murder and first-degree assault in the 2018 killing of 27-year-old Angela Martinez-Acevedo. In addition to the prison term he will also be ordered to serve 10 years of special probation, Public Defender George Flores said.

The sentence is the result of a plea deal that does not include a right for Flores to argue for a reduced sentence.

After more than a year of plea negotiations, Cruz-Cabrera in September abruptly opted to reject a state proffer and his case was placed on the trial docket. Flores said his client was seeking fewer years in prison and a longer stretch of probation.

Flores said a previous offer by prosecutors – 50 years of incarceration and five years of special parole – was unacceptable to his client who pushed for prison time in the “35- to 40-year range.”

Cruz-Cabrera is due to be sentenced on June 24, according to court documents.

Cruz-Cabrera was initially charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree strangulation in Martinez-Acevedo’s death and faced up to 90 years in prison if convicted on all counts at trial.

Flores previously conceded the state has enough evidence to prove his client murdered Martinez-Acevedo in October 2018.

Judge Courtney Chaplin in August 2019 ruled after a probable cause hearing that enough evidence existed to move Cruz-Cabrera’s murder case forward. The hearing included testimony from police officers, interview transcripts and autopsy photos of Martinez-Acevedo, whose brutalized body was found in her Ash Street apartment in Willimantic on Oct. 2, 2018.

Assistant State's Attorney Marissa Goldberg argued during the hearing that Cruz-Cabrera murdered Martinez-Acevedo after an argument about social media friend requests before fleeing to New York City.

Days later, when his former girlfriend’s corpse was found, Cruz-Cabrera contacted local police and sat for a 10-hour interview during which Willimantic police said he confessed to dousing Martinez-Acevedo with hot cooking oil in an attempt to weaken her before wrapping an extension cord around her neck and choking her.

“When she stopped moving, he said he put a pillow on her face and sat on it to make sure she was dead,” Willimantic police Sgt. Javier Mercado testified during the hearing.

An autopsy found Martinez-Acevedo’s body, discovered by her young children, had ligature marks on her neck, second-degree burns on her face and torso and multiple signs of blunt force trauma. The medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was homicide by strangulation.

A murder warrant was sworn out on Cruz-Cabrera, who was arrested on Oct. 6, 2018 by New York City police on a fugitive from justice charge. Cruz-Cabrera initially refused to be extradited back to Connecticut, but was eventually brought back to the state months later.

He is being held on $3 million in bail at Suffield’s MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution.

